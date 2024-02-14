Sonia's RS candidature proof that Congress knows relevance of Hindi heartland

Denying that Sonia’s Gandhi’s entry is a back-door entry, senior Congress leader and former Speaker C P Joshi said she has been winning Lok Sabha elections consistently. “ There can be many factors behind her choice to represent Rajasthan, including health ones. It is part of a well-thought out political strategy of the Congress Party.”

“Congress Party has a stronghold in Rajasthan unlike some other Hindi heartland states, where the party is fighting to keep afloat. Rajasthan has always been a safe place for barricading Congress MLAs, be it from any state,” says Narayan Bareth, senior political analyst.

He adds: “Moreover Sonia Gandhi is an acceptable leader, non-controversial who does not side with any of the camps. Her clean image, leadership qualities, her interest in alleviating the poor through flagship schemes, her ability to stay calm and composed in times of crisis yet not back down from taking hard decisions, are qualities which would definitely enthuse workers.”

Sonia Gandhi had earlier indicated that 2019 may be her last election. She would be the second person from the Gandhi family to represent the Rajya Sabha. Her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a member of the Upper House from august 1964 to February 1967.