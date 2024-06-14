Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | Elected from two constituencies, Sikkim CM vacates Soreng-Chakung

The announcement came a day before the SKM supremo was bound to take a decision as per the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, under Section 67/A, which mandates that one of the two constituencies must be relinquished within 14 days of the announcement of results.

"Tomorrow, 15th June, marks the last day for this decision. Thus, with a heavy heart, I must make this crucial announcement, today," Tamang, the senior-most MLA in the assembly serving a seventh straight term, said.

Soreng-Chakung was represented by Tamang's son Aditya in the previous assembly.

Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Thursday resigned as the MLA of Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency, only a day after taking oath. She had won from the seat in the recently concluded assembly polls, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Bimal Rai.