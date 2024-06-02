Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: SKM storms back to power in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 21 seats in the 32-member assembly and secured majority, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 10 other seats.

Tamang won from Rhenock seat by over 7,000 votes. He is also leading in Soreng Chakung constituency.