<p>Lucknow: Describing Uttar Pradesh as the "soul" of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the state is poised to emerge as the engine of a developed India by 2047, when the nation will celebrate 100 years of its Independence.</p><p>Addressing a gathering at the state-level Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal here, Shah took a swipe at non-BJP governments, saying they had kept Uttar Pradesh backward for decades, branding it a 'BIMARU' state, while the BJP government has transformed it into a "breakthrough state".</p><p>Shah asserted that the state occupies a central place in the nation's progress and will be fully developed by 2047.</p><p>"Uttar Pradesh is the heartbeat of India, and in other words, Uttar Pradesh is also the soul of India. And I can certainly see that Uttar Pradesh is going to become the engine of India's development, the engine of a developed India," he said on the state's foundation day.</p><p>Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Shah said the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are working in tandem to achieve the goal of a developed nation and a developed state.</p><p>"Prime Minister Modi has made a pledge to build a developed India, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our double-engine government has also pledged to build a developed Uttar Pradesh" he said.</p><p>The Union Home Minister said, "We all reiterate this pledge today that when the centenary of independence is celebrated on August 15, 2047, Uttar Pradesh will be a fully developed state and an important state of a developed India."</p><p>Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.</p><p>The Union Home Minister said there has been a historic improvement in the law and order situation under the BJP government, which has helped attract investment and accelerate development.</p><p>Appealing to voters, the Union Home Minister urged people to rise above caste and support the BJP over dynastic parties.</p>