Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI suspends head of flying squad for laxity in checking A Raja’s cavalcade

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday placed the head of a flying squad team under suspension for laxity in the checking of the cavalcade of former Union Minister A Raja in the Nilgiris district.

Raja is the ruling DMK’s nominee and is pitted against Union Minister of State L Murugan, and D Lokesh Tamilselvan of the AIADMK.

The action by the ECI came after media reported that the cavalcade of Raja was not “checked properly” at an inter-state check-post near Coonoor in the picturesque district.