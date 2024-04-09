Lok sabha polls 2024: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Chennai

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took out a well-attended roadshow in the city's T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai parliamentary segments.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai, while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Dressed in a white shirt and the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti) and 'angavastram' (shawl), the PM stood atop a decorated car and waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road. Modi also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.

The 2 km roadshow --from Panagal Park to Teynampet here took about 45 minutes and the PM was seen constantly smiling and waving at the people, many of whom raised "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Modi, Modi" slogans to greet the leader. Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the PM.