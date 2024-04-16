LS polls 2024: PM will expedite action against corruption after June 4, says Nadda in Tamil Nadu's roadshow

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a roadshow at Paramakudi in this district, in support of NDA candidate and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam, an expelled AIADMK leader, is contesting from Ramanathapuram as an independent candidate as part of the BJP-led NDA. Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 19.

Lashing out at the ruling DMK in the state over alleged corruption, Nadda accused party people of being involved in 'sand scam' (alleged illegal sand mining) and said DMK stands for 'Dynasty, Money swindling and Kattapanchayat,' (Kangaroo court).