Centre planning underground rail tracks along 40-km corridor connecting northeast, rest of India: Vaishnaw

The strategic corridor, called the 'Chicken's Neck' for its shape, is a strip of land located in northern West Bengal’s Siliguri area, having a width of over 20 km.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 15:37 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 15:37 IST
