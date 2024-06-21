Bhagyalaxmi temple will be turned golden if BJP voted to power: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised to transform the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar here into a ''golden temple" if the BJP comes to power in Telangana. Addressing reporters after offering prayers at the temple late on Thursday night, he said he was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and the BJP got a favourable atmosphere in the state due to the blessings of the Goddess.