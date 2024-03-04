Lok Sabha polls: BJP picks rookie face to take on Owaisi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The BJP's choice of newcomer Kompella Madhavi Latha, a social worker and businesswoman, to face AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment promises an intriguing contest in the old city.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment has been a bastion of Owaisis who have been winning the segment since 1984.
In the last two elections, BJP candidate Bhagavanth Rao, who stood in second place has been getting more than 20 per cent of the total polled votes. Now, the BJP has picked the popular Virinchi Hospital chairperson Madhavi Latha.
She has been working in the old city for the last few years and never hesitates to flaunt her Hindu identity. She is popular on social media for her awareness activities in the old city, especially with Muslim women on the triple talaq.
She has been nurturing the constituency for some time by conducting many social service programmes under the Lopa Mudra Foundation and Lata Ma Foundation. She is also popular for homeschooling her three children. Two are now studying BTech at one of the IITs.
