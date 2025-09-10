Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Nupur Sheoran assures India of medal at World Boxing Championships

With the win, Nupur is assured of at least a bronze medal.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 16:07 IST
India NewssportsBoxing

Follow us on :

Follow Us