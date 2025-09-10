<p>Liverpool: Heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran assured India of its first medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships when she defeated Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to enter the semifinals here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers.</p>.Asian Games silver-medallist Lakshay Sheoran wins gold in Manav Rachna Open Trap Shooting Championship.<p>On Tuesday night, Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) had moved to the men's quarterfinals with comprehensive wins.</p>.<p>Jugnoo Ahlawat's (85kg) campaign, however, came to an end with a first round loss to Robert McNulty of Scotland.</p>.<p>Later Wednesday night, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaisimine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Jamwal will feature in their quarterfinal bouts.</p>