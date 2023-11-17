Congress relieved as rebels in Telangana withdraw nominations

Hyderabad: Congress in Telangana heaved a sigh of relief with almost all the rebel candidates having withdrawn their nominations.

Sensing trouble in at least 24 Assembly segments where party ticket aspirants had filed nominations, Congress had appointed a committee with representatives from the central leadership to hold a parley with them.

Of the 24 segments, Congress state leadership felt these rebels might potentially damage party prospects in at least 12 places. With the intervention of the party committee except one, the remaining 11 candidates withdrew their nominations.

Congress formed a committee to negotiate with the dissatisfied leaders. AICC Telangana affairs in-charge Manikrao Thackeray, senior leader K Jana Reddy, Deepadas Munshi, and Meenakshi Natarajan are part of the committee. TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and AICC secretary Rohit Chaudhary have also played a key role in rebel leaders' nominations withdrawal.

Patel Ramesh Reddy from Suryapet constituency, Gangaram Soudagar from Zahirabad, Nagi Shekar from Karimnagar, Daida Ravinder from Bhongir, Gudipati Narsaiah from Thungathurthy, Batta Vijay Gandhi from Pinapaka, Dharavath Rammurthy Naik from Wyra, Solthi Kiran from Parkal, Janga Raghava Reddy from Warangal West, Kasula Balaraju from Banswad, C Parijatha Narsimha Reddy from Maheshwaram had withdrawn their nominations.