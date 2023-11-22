ED finds FEMA violations by firm indirectly controlled by Telangana Congress candidate Vivek

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found FEMA violations in the firms indirectly controlled by former MP and Congress leader Dr G Vivekanand and has launched investigation into alleged violations and other financial discrepancies in the firms linked to him.

Vivek, a businessman, had recently quit the BJP and rejoined the Congress. Prior to his return to the grand old party, he was the BJP's manifesto committee chairman. Vivek is contesting the Telangana polls from Chennur on a Congress ticket.

The development comes after the ED conducted searches under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 at four locations in Telangana on Tuesday. The searches were conducted at the residences of Vivek at Hyderabad as well as the office premises of Visaka Industries Ltd owned by him in Hyderabad and Vigilance Security Services Pvt. Ltd, a security management firm at Ramagundam. Searches were also conducted at his temporary place of residence at Hitech City, Mancherial.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a reference from the Telangana Police to investigate a transaction of Rs 8 crore from the bank account of Dr G Vivek to M/s Vigilance Security.

ED investigation revealed that the bank account of M/s Vigilance Security was being used to circuitously transfer money with no real business rationale and that Vivek, his wife and their company Visaka Industries had transactions of more than Rs. 100 Crore with M/s Vigilance Security.