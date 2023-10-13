Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Ex-PCC Chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah quits Congress ahead of Telangana assembly polls

Ponnala in his letter alleged that when a group of 50 BC leaders from Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritisation for the backward classes, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders, which is an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self respect.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 10:59 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Telangana Congress ahead of Assembly elections, former PCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah sent a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge resigning from the party citing an “unjust environment”.

Ponnala in his letter alleged that when a group of 50 BC leaders from Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritisation for the backward classes, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders, which is an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self respect.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to discontinue my association with the party. I have reached a point where I feel that I can no longer thrive in such an unjust environment. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported me in my various party roles over the years,” he said in the letter that was posted on a WhatsApp group to which he belongs.

Despite repeated attempts, Lakshmaiah, a former minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, could not be reached for comments.

His resignation from the party comes as a setback for the Congress which is gearing up to announce its list of candidates for the November 30 assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 10:59 IST)
CongressTelangana

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT