<p>Hyderabad: In Telangana, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sit">Special Investigation Team (SIT)</a> probing alleged phone tapping during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi<strong> (</strong>BRS) regime questioned BRS Working President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-t-rama-rao">K T Rama Rao </a>on Friday for almost eight hours, alongside former DCP Radhakishan Rao, the A-4 accused in the case. </p><p>Radhakishan Rao had previously appeared for SIT questioning.</p>.Phone tapping case: SIT issues notice to K T Rama Rao.<p>Following an intensive eight-hour enquiry, KTR dubbed the entire proceeding as a "calculated diversionary tactic." </p><p>He said that the Congress-led government is utilising investigative agencies to create "entertainment" for the public, aiming to distract them from the state’s mounting administrative failures and unfulfilled electoral promises.<br><br>Addressing a large gathering of party MLAs, MLCs, and supporters who stood in solidarity, KTR confirmed that he fully co-operated with the investigation, answering every query posed by officials over the seven-and-a-half-hour session.</p><p>However, he dismissed the substance of the Enquiry, describing it as a repetitive exercise where officials spent hours reading out hundreds of names without presenting any concrete evidence. He noted that despite the lengthy questioning, the SIT failed to provide answers regarding who is responsible for the persistent "leaks" to the media that have targeted the character and personal lives of BRS leaders and their families over the past two years.</p>.Formula E race case: Telangana Guv gives nod for prosecution of BRS leader K T Rama Rao.<p>He claimed that the culture of phone tapping has not only continued but has extended into the government's own ranks, citing reports of a sitting Minister informing journalists that he could not speak freely due to surveillance. KTR questioned why the government remains silent on these allegations while simultaneously using the SIT to peddle "fictional stories" intended to tarnish the opposition’s reputation.<br><br>He highlighted several pressing issues, including the alleged ₹300 crore extortion attempt involving a Minister’s OSD, land grabbing allegations against a Revenue Minister’s son, and the controversial awarding of AMRUT scheme tenders to the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law. He argued that if the law were truly equal for all, these "documented cases of corruption" would be under the same level of scrutiny as the current SIT inquiry.</p><p><strong>'Probing in right manner'</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the SIT office said that during the examination relevant aspects of the case were elicited and are being analysed with the evidence on record. </p><p>"He was instructed not to contact or influence any witnesses and informed that he may be summoned again, if required, said Hyderabad police commissioner and SIT chief, VC Sajjanar.<br><br>He added that Friday’s examination of K T Rama Rao was conducted solely in connection with Crime No. 243 of 2024, relating to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of citizens from all walks of life, including politicians, businesspersons, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities.<br><br>“It has been noticed that misleading and baseless information is being circulated by certain sections of the media and individuals, claiming that phone interception was done on security grounds and that no illegality was involved. The Investigating Agency is not concerned with such false narratives. The investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with law, fairly and professionally,” he added.</p>