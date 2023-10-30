JOIN US
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in poll-bound Telangana on Nov 1

Last Updated 30 October 2023, 10:59 IST

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are set to participate in campaigns in Telangana on October 31 and November 1 respectively, for the November 30 assembly polls.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi, besides addressing public meetings, will also participate in a padayatra from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta.

Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kollapur besides interacting with women in Devarakadra on the 'six guarantees' that the party has announced for Telangana, they said.

Both the leaders earlier launched a bus yatra in the poll-bound state on October 18.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday addressed poll rallies in the state.

(Published 30 October 2023, 10:59 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTelanganaTelangana Assembly Election 2023

