Telangana Assembly elections: Congress appoints Ramesh Chennithala as special observer ahead of polls

New Delhi: Stepping up its campaign management in Telangana, Congress on Wednesday, appointed Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala as Special Observer besides drafting in four more Karnataka leaders as Lok Sabha Observers.

The party leadership had last Saturday appointed 58 senior Karnataka leaders – ten ministers as cluster in-charges, and 35 MLAs and 13 MLCs as constituency in-charges – for campaign management in Telangana which will go to polls on November 30.

It has now added four more leaders as Lok Sabha Observers -- MLC U B Venkatesh, former ministers N H Shivashankara Reddy and Rajashekar B Patil and former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar.