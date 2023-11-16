Telangana Assembly Elections: Constituencies where BRS lost in the 2018 polls

Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and K Chandrashekar Rao will be looking to clinch a third term in office.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, KCR's then-TRS managed to win 88 of 119 seats.

Losses to Congress

The party was defeated by the Congress in Asifabad, Yellareddy, Manthani, Sangareddy, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, Tandur, Kollapur, Huzurnagar, Munugode, Nakrekal, Bhupalpalle, Mulug, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Palair, Madhira, Kothagudem, and Bhadrachalam.

In Asifabad Congress's Athram Sakku won by a margin of 171 votes. In Yellareddy, INC won by 35,148 votes.

Meanwhile, in Manthani, the INC candidate won by 16,230 votes and in Sangareddy by 2,589 votes.

In Lal Bahadur Nagar, Maheshwaram, Tandur, the Congress candidates inched ahead of the BRS candidates by 17,939, 9,227, and 2,875 votes respectively.

Kollapur, Huzurnagar, Munugode, Nakrekal saw those from Congress win by 12,546, 7,466, 22,552, and 8,259 votes.

In Bhupalpalle, Congress won by 15,635 votes but the runner-up was an AIFB candidate. In Mulug, Pinapaka, Yellandu, they beat the BRS people by 22,671, 19,565, and 2,887 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Palair, Madhira, Kothagudem, and Bhadrachalam seats Congress made it past BRS with a margin of 7,669, 3,567, 4,139, and 11,785 votes respectively.

Losses to BJP

BJP got the better of KCR's party in Goshamahal by 17,734 votes.

Losses to AIMIM

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM managed to oust KCR's party in Malakpet, Nampalli, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura.

In Malakpet, where AIMIM won by a 23,512-vote margin, the runner-up was a TDP candidate. In Karwan, Charminar, and Chandrayangutta, the runners-up were BJP people, and in Nampalli, AIMIM won by beating a Congress candidate.

The party beat the BRS in Yakutpura and Bahadurpura by 46,978 and 82,518 votes respectively.