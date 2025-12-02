<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday described BJP leaders as “Burude Gang” for, he said, they claim credit without doing work. </p>.<p>“We (Congress) introduced the guarantee schemes to help women fight inequality. Did BJP do that? Who brought the food security law? It was Manmohan Singh,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.‘No Differences’: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar close ranks after crucial breakfast meet.<p>“People chant ‘Modi, Modi’ in spite of him doing nothing. By doing such politics in the country…they’re like the Burude Gang,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p>The CM was speaking at an event where 238 best-performing gram panchayats were given the 2023-24 Gandhi Gram Puraskar awards. The CM also launched the e-Swathu 2.0 portal. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah slammed the Modi administration for not providing funds for schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).</p>.<p>He also criticised the union government for giving Karnataka only 13-15 paise for every rupee that goes from the state. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also said that it was BJP’s former Rajya Sabha member, the late Rama Jois who moved court against reservation in local bodies for women. </p>.<p>Under the new e-Swathu 2.0 platform, rural local bodies will take up a one-time measure to issue khatas to unauthorised properties constructed before April 2025 by imposing double tax. About 95 lakh rural properties will be brought under the tax net through e-Swathu 2.0, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar said. </p>.<p>Earlier, the time limit to provide khatas was 45 days. This has been brought down to 15 days. Any delay will result in “deemed approval.” </p>