Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP leaders ‘Burude gang’

'People chant ‘Modi, Modi’ in spite of him doing nothing. By doing such politics in the country…they’re like the Burude Gang,' Siddaramaiah said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 22:34 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 22:34 IST
BJP Karnataka Siddaramaiah

