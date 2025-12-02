<p>Bengaluru: Although pre-primary sections were started at government schools in the 2019-20 academic year, students were not provided eggs and bananas, unlike their counterparts in higher classes. The Department of School Education and Literacy has now decided to distribute these nutrition-rich natural foods to pre-primary kids as well.</p>.<p>This follows a decision taken at the meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Abhiyan Approval Board in April 2025.</p>.<p>The department has now issued an order instructing schools to distribute eggs, bananas, and milk, along with midday meals to pre-primary children starting from Monday.</p>.<p>Cost of preparing food, when calculated for each student, comes up to Rs 6.78, of which the Centre contributes Rs 4.07, and the state government chips in Rs 2.71. The Azim Premji Foundation, on the other hand, foots the bill for supplying eggs to the schools for four days of the week, while the department is responsible for distributing eggs on the other two days.</p>