Telangana Assembly Polls | Smallest and biggest constituencies in the state in terms of voters in 2018

The 2023 elections for the Telangana state assembly are scheduled for November 30, results for which will be declared on December 3. In this context, let us look at the 2018 elections in state and see which are the smallest and biggest constituencies in terms of the number of voters:
Quthbullapur had the largest voter base and Bhadrachalam had the smallest.
This article delves into the dynamics of these constituencies, exploring how voter population size impacts the electoral process.
Quthbullapur, a constituency in the Rangareddi district, emerged as the titan in the 2018 elections, boasting a massive voter count of 523,241.
This figure not only highlights the demographic density of the area but also underscores the logistical and strategic challenges inherent in managing such a populous electorate.
The political battle in Quthbullapur was intense. K P Vivekanand, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), emerged victorious, a testament to the party's effective outreach and resonance with a diverse voter base.
With a polling percentage of 54.7 per cent, the constituency witnessed a significant turnout, indicating robust voter engagement in this populous region.
On the other end of the spectrum lies Bhadrachalam, nestled in the Khammam district, with a voter count of 124,158.
This constituency, categorized for Scheduled Tribes (ST), provides a striking contrast to Quthbullapur.
Despite its smaller size, Bhadrachalam recorded an impressive 87.3 polling percentage, showcasing the high levels of political participation in this community.
In this smaller setting, Podem Veeraiah from the Indian National Congress clinched victory. The high voter turnout in Bhadrachalam is indicative of the deep political engagement and the critical role of every vote in such constituencies, where the margin for victory can be narrower.
The stark differences between Quthbullapur and Bhadrachalam in voter numbers are a microcosm of India's diverse electoral landscape.
These constituencies illustrate how both large and small voter populations play a pivotal role in shaping the political fabric of the region.
(Data taken from India Votes)