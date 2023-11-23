Telangana Assembly Polls | Smallest and biggest constituencies in the state in terms of voters in 2018

The 2023 elections for the Telangana state assembly are scheduled for November 30, results for which will be declared on December 3. In this context, let us look at the 2018 elections in state and see which are the smallest and biggest constituencies in terms of the number of voters:

Quthbullapur had the largest voter base and Bhadrachalam had the smallest.

This article delves into the dynamics of these constituencies, exploring how voter population size impacts the electoral process.