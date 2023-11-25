Telangana elections: A look at how CM KCR performed in 2014 and 2018

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With just a week left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at how Chief Minister KCR performed in the assembly elections held in the state in 2014 and 2018. Note that the BRS was formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).