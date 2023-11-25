Telangana elections: A look at how CM KCR performed in 2014 and 2018

As Telangana approaches its polling date on November 30, with counting scheduled for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), faces stiff competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
With just a week left before the state goes to polls, DH takes a look at how Chief Minister KCR performed in the assembly elections held in the state in 2014 and 2018. Note that the BRS was formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
In 2014, contesting in Gajwel, KCR secured 86,694 votes, defeating Telugu Desam Party candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy by a margin of 19,391 votes.
Then in 2018, KCR once again triumphed over Vanteru Pratap Reddy in Gajwel. This time, Reddy contested on a Congress ticket, and KCR secured victory with a substantial margin of 58,290 votes. In January 2019, Vanteru Pratap Reddy formally joined the TRS, having lost to KCR twice.
It is now for us to see if KCR will maintain his winning streak or will other parties buckle up to ensure that history does not repeat itself.