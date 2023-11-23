Telangana elections: The oldest candidate who contested and won in 2018

As November 30, the date of polling for the Telangana assembly approaches, with counting set for December 3, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or (TRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao, is facing strong competition from Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With just one week remaining before the state goes to the polls, let's take a closer look at the oldest candidate who contested and emerged victorious in the 2018 elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.