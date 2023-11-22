Telangana polls: Triangular contest takes shape in Kamareddy segment, but advantage BRS

The 'local versus outsider' has become a poll narrative of BJP candidate Ramana Reddy, who while campaigning in Konapur village of Bibipet mandal, said, 'If KCR wins, you will have to finally approach Gampa. If Revanth Reddy wins, you will have to approach Shabbir bhai. You cannot directly meet the elected MLAs. But I am always available for you, Keep this in mind and take a call,' said Ramana Reddy while campaigning in Konapur village.