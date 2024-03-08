Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati's Muslim candidates might dent SP-Congress alliance prospects in UP

Hussain's candidature assumed importance for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance as the Amroha seat was given to the Congress by the SP and the grand old party could field the sitting BSP MP Danish Ali, who had attended senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' earlier. The Muslims form around 35 per cent of the total electorate in Amroha LS constituency.

Danish Ali, who had contested the 2019 LS poll from Amroha as the joint candidate of SP and BSP, had defeated BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar by a margin of over 64 thousand votes. Any division in the Muslim votes may dent his chances this time.

BSP was planning to field a Muslim candidate from the Muslim dominated Rampur LS seat also. Although the party has not so far announced its nominee from the seat, there are speculations that Nawab Kazim Ali alias Naved Mian may get the BSP ticket. Since the Rampur seat has been a stronghold of senior SP leader Azam Khan, who was currently lodged in jail, BSP's Muslim candidate may make things difficult for the SP nominee, who in all probability be someone from Azam Khan's family.

Sources said that the BSP might field Muslim candidates from Kairana, Sambhal and some other Muslims dominated seats in the western and central regions of the state in the hope of weaving a 'Muslim-Dalit' combination to romp home.