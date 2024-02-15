Two killed as car falls into gorge in Joshimath

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): Two people were killed and five injured when their car fell into a gorge along the Salud-Dungra Pagna motor road near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Joshimath.

The vehicle veered off the road while it was travelling between Salud-Dungra and Pagna villages on Wednesday, police said.