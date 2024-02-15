JOIN US
Homeelectionsuttarakhand

Two killed as car falls into gorge in Joshimath

Last Updated 15 February 2024, 10:42 IST

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): Two people were killed and five injured when their car fell into a gorge along the Salud-Dungra Pagna motor road near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Joshimath.

The vehicle veered off the road while it was travelling between Salud-Dungra and Pagna villages on Wednesday, police said.

Kai Devi (60) and Bhopal Lal (65) died on the spot. The injured have been sent to the Community Health Centre, Joshimath with the help of police and local people, they said.

Meherban, Pradeep Panwar, his daughters Divyanshi and Rudranshi besides Sarojini Devi were injured in the accident.

(Published 15 February 2024, 10:42 IST)
