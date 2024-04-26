Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voter turnout in Kerala remains lower than 2019

Thiruvananthapuram: The voter turnout in Kerala was 69.04 percent by Friday evening and it was expected to go up as polling was progressing at many booths across Kerala till late in the evening.



During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the voter turnout in Kerala was 77.84 percent. Congress-led UDF then had a sweeping victory by winning 19 of the 20 seats.

Many polling booths across the state witnessed brisk polling in the morning and in the afternoon as many voters preferred not to go to the polling booth during the scorching sun.