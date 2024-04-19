Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling underway in 3 LS seats of West Bengal

Kolkata: Voting was underway peacefully in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Friday morning, an election official said.

Polling began at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, he said.

"Polling during the first hour was peaceful. There was not a single untoward incident," the official said.

A total of 37 candidates, including Union MoS for Home Nisith Pramanik of the BJP, are in the fray in the three constituencies in the northern part of the state.

CPI(M)' Jalpaiguri candidate Debraj Barman cast his vote in the first hour and said he would visit different booths throughout the day.

A total of 56.26 lakh people are eligible to vote in the three seats, and voting is taking place at 5,814 polling stations— 2,043 are in Cooch Behar, 1,904 in Jalpaiguri and 1,867 in Alipurduars.