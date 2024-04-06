NIA officials attacked villagers in Bengal, not other way round: Mamata

Balurghat (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district and said not the other way round.

Claiming that officials of the central probe agency had barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022", she defended the villagers' response as self-defence.

"The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team," she said at an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat.

"Will the women sit back if they (NIA) go to their houses at night or they will try to defend themselves?" she asked.