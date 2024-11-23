Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

TMC takes massive lead in Bengal assembly bypolls, eyes clean sweep

These results are drawing significant attention, especially in light of the ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident, which has sparked public outcry in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 08:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 05:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us