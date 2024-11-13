Home
Voting begins for bypolls to six assembly seats in Bengal

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections this year.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:05 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

