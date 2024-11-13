Voting begins for bypolls to six assembly seats in Bengal

<p>Kolkata: Polling for bypolls to six assembly seats in West Bengal started at 7 am on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.</p>.<p>Voting will continue till 5 pm, he added.</p>.<p>The by-polls are being held in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra assembly constituencies in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Notably, five of these constituencies are in the TMC strongholds of south Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP bastion in the northern part of the state.</p>.Channapatna high on bypoll spirit, liquor seizures soar in Bengaluru.<p>Altogether 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the by-elections.</p>.<p>The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections this year.</p>.<p>Both the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP have fielded candidates for all six seats.</p>.<p>The CPI (M)-led Left Front and the Congress are contesting the by-elections separately for the first time since 2021, following a recent change in the Bengal Congress leadership.</p>.<p>The Left Front has announced candidates for five of the six seats, including one CPI(ML) nominee.</p>.<p>The Congress has fielded candidates in all six assembly segments.</p>.<p>Votes will be counted on November 23.</p>