10 disappointing Bollywood remakes that failed to make an impact

It is no secret that remaking a classic is not an easy task. The expectations are too high and there is always a chance of the new version paling in comparison to the original. Despite these challenges, several filmmakers have tried their hand at rebooting yesteryear movies and suffered big time. Here is a look at 10 ambitious remakes that did not live up to expectations.
Umrao Jaan (2006)
Featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya RaI as the lead pair, Umrao Jaan was a retelling of the 1981 classic of the same name. The film, directed by JP Dutta, failed to connect with janta and ended up being a disappointment.
Aag (2007)
Widely regarded as one of the most underwhelming movies of all times, Aag was an adaptation of the yesteryear classic Sholay. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, it received scathing reviews and ended up as a commercial failure. The cast included Mollywood actor Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. (Credit: IMDb)
Karzzzz (2008)
A remake of the Rishi Kapoor starrer Karz, Karzzzz featured Himesh Reshanniya in the lead and revolved around what happens when a rockstar learns about his past life. The reincarnation-drama created a fair deal of buzz among fans but received negative reviews from critics, which led to its downfall.(Credit:IMDb)
Himmatwala (2013)
Featuring Ajay Devgn and Baahubali actress Tamannaah in the lead, Himmatwala was a remake of Jeetendra’s 1983 hit of the same name. Directed by Sajid Khan, it sank without a trace and received an underwhelming response from most critics (Credit: IMDb).
Zanjeer (2013)
The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Zanjeer was a game changer as it established Big B as the undisputed ‘Angry Young Man’ of Bollywood. Its remake, starring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra, failed to deliver the goods and received largely negative reviews. (Credit: IMDb)
The Shaukeens (2015)
The Piyush Mishra starrer was a modern adaptation of the 1982 classic Shaukeen and revolved around the exploits of three aging men. It did decent business at the box office but did not match the standards set by the original,(Credit:Twitter/@TheShaukeens)
Hero (2015)
An average remake of the yesteryear classic of the same name, Hero marked Sooraj Pancholi’s debut and received unflattering reviews from all corners. It was produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films.(Credit: IMDb)
Players (2012)
Unlike the other movies on the list, Players was a remake of an English movie (The Italian Job). However, like the other entries on the list, the Abbbas-Mastaan-helmed thriller too did not do as well as expected. (Credit: IMDb)
James (2005)
Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva is widely regarded as one of the finest action movies of all time. In 2005, the director decided to remake it as James that failed to make an impact at the box office. (Credit: IMDb)
Aatish (1994)
The Sanjay Dutt starrer was heavily inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar but could not reach the heights of the yesteryear classic. (Credit: IMDb)