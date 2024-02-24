10 masterly, must-watch films at BIFFes

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the film discusses capitalism and its evils in his latest feature, Evil Does Not Exist. Takumi and her daughter live a modest life in the deep forests of a village in Japan. They make a living out of odd jobs for locals like chopping wood and hauling water from a pristine well. The peaceful landscape is suddenly disrupted when a Tokyo-based company arrives. The film competed for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice Film Festival and won the grand jury prize and a FIRPRESCI award.