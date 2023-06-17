10 years of BTS

As the Korean band ‘BTS’ also called ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’ (translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts) celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut in 2013, their global fanbase who call themselves “Army” are also joining in on the milestone. The group is on a hiatus with two members of the seven-members band on a mandatory military duty, the band released a song, ‘Take Two’ on June 9 to mark a decade of their existence.

By breaking records, from Billboard Hot100 to multiple Guinness World Records and Streaming Records, BTS continue to break boundaries and connect with fans. A leading magazine describes BTS as the world’s biggest music act from South Korea, as the band has been a significant influence after ‘The Beatles’.

Beyond their chart-topping hits and record-breaking achievements, the seven-member group has consistently used their platform to address important social issues, promote positivity, and make a tangible difference in the lives of their fans.

BTS’ music has been resonating with audiences since the beginning of their career in 2013 because it addresses issues like mental health, self-acceptance, and societal constraints. The lyrics frequently depict their own problems and experiences. People seem to find comfort in the messages of self-love and toughness.

BTS’ commitment to mental health awareness is a crucial component of their charity initiatives. In 2018, they collaborated with the Korean Foundation for Suicide Prevention on the ‘Love Myself’ campaign to promote mental health among young individuals. BTS and their label, Hybe Corporation, contributed a portion of their album sales and concert revenues to various mental health causes as part of this campaign. “Finding BTS in my tough moments encouraged me to find pieces of myself and help others do the same,” says Yukta, a fan from Punjab. BTS’ songs and ideals inculcated a sense of taking up a cause which every human must have, she adds.

Their philanthropy extends beyond improving mental health awareness. In 2020, the group donated 1 million USD to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in support of the fight against racial discrimination. In 2023, the group donated 760,000 USD to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to support integrated care for children from lower socioeconomic families.

Furthermore, they have collaborated with UNICEF on a number of projects, including the collaboration of the ‘Love Myself’ campaign with the UN agency’s “ENDviolence” initiative, which strives to end violence against children and adolescents globally. “BTS taught me that my best moments in life are ‘Yet to Come and no matter what, ‘Life Goes On’, says Prabhnoor, a fan.

Apart from financial contributions, they also influence their fans in giving back to society. The “BTS army” has responded by creating a number of humanitarian initiatives in the group’s name, ranging from fundraising for various causes to organising volunteer efforts in their own communities. In an interview with Rolling Stone India, one of the members from BTS, Suga said, “The Army fandom works in a way many organisations can’t fathom; we all have our targets and goals set.”

The group leader, RM (Kim Namjoon), expressed his gratitude and love in an interview to the Indian fans who generated Rs 2 million in one day for the Covid-19 relief fund through donations made under the project Umeed.

BTS’s charitable efforts and commitment to social impact have earned them countless awards and accolades. The band has built a movement that reaches far beyond the field of music by using their platform to highlight relevant topics, promote happiness, and encourage acts of kindness.