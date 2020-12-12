4 things to know about 'Paava Kadhaigal', Netflix's upcoming Tamil anthology

The eagerly-awaited Tamil anthology movie Paava Kadhaigal is slated to stream on Netflix from December 18 much to the delight of fans. The ambitious movie has created a fair deal of buzz among netizens for a variety of reasons and might prove to be a gamechanger for the OTT space. Here are four things one needs to know about Paava Kadhaigal.

Meet the filmmakers: The film brings together some of the most celebrated directors from the film industry. While Gautham Vasudev Menon has wielded the microphone for the short film Vaanmagal, Sudha Kongara has directed Thangam. Similarly, Love Panna Uttranum and Oor Iravu have been directed by Vignesh Shivan and Vetrimaaran, respectively. GVM and the Saala Khadoos helmer are known for their telling, inspiring yet realistic brand of storytelling. The Visaranai director, on the other hand, is known for cinema with socio-political undertones. Similarly, Vignesh proved his mettle with the black -comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.



Impressive cast: Paava Kadhaigal features an ensemble cast that features names such as Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Kalidas Jayaram, Anjali, Simran, and Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin. The segment involving the Anjali and the Dev D star has already piqued curiosity with its bold theme indicating that it might be the pick of the lot

It will be interesting to see whether the filmmakers are able to do justice to these stellar performers and their acting abilities.

A different take on relationships: Paava Kadhaigal appears to be in a completely different zone when compared to the recently-released anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. While the Amazon Prime Video-backed biggie revolved around finding hope during difficult times, this deals with the impact of greed and jealousy on relationships

Not a solo release: The film is releasing alongside Amazon Prime Video's Hindi anthology Unpaused. While both films cater to different audiences, they might prove to be competition for each other as the language barrier has become redundant in the 'OTT era'. The clash might throw up a few surprising results, altering the dynamics of the streaming space.