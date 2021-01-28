5 things to expect from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ teaser

The teaser of Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya will be released on Friday (January 29) much to the delight of ‘Mega’ fans. With the big reveal almost upon us, here is a look at what one can expect from the special video.

Chiranjeevi in a new look: Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen in a new avatar in Acharya, which has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. His look has been kept under wraps for obvious reasons. The teaser is likely to end the suspense by focussing on his new getup. If this is indeed the case, the video will go a long way in piquing the curiosity of the janta.

Clarity on the story: The buzz is that the Koratala Siva-helmed movie has a massy storyline with a strong message. Some reports even state that it’ll have religious undertones. The teaser might give fans a bit of clarity on the plot, setting the stage for what is to follow.

Effective background music: The teaser of Chiranjeevi’s last big screen outing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had hit the right notes as it featured an effective background score that elevated the impact of the reel action. The Acharya teaser too might prove to be a treat for fans as far as the background music is concerned.

Chiru-Kajal to work their magic?: Top star Kajal Aggarwal, who had previously romanced Chiranjeevi in his comeback film Khaidi No 150, is paired opposite the mass hero in Acharya. The teaser is expected to shed light on her character while highlighting her crackling chemistry with the veteran star.

A glimpse of ‘Mr C’: Actor Ram Charan will be seen essaying a key role in Acharya. The buzz is that his character will appear on screen for a short duration during a powerful flashback sequence, which has the potential to change the dynamics of the biggie. While the teaser is unlikely to reveal much about his track, it might give fans a glimpse of the character.