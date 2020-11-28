5 things to know about 'Bhaagamathie' before watching its Hindi remake 'Durgamati'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Durgamati, slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month. The film, touted to be a thriller, is a remake of the popular Telugu movie Bhaagamathie that featured Anushka Shetty in the lead. With the Saand Ki Aankh star gearing up for the biggest challenge of her career, here are five things you need to know about the Tollywood blockbuster before watching Durgamati.

A powerful comeback: Bhaagamathie, which hit the screens in 2018, was Anushka's first major release after the pan-India sensation Baahubali 2. The phenomenal response to the biggie helped her consolidate her standing in the industry.

Anushka in boss mode: Bhaagamathie opened to an overwhelming response at the US box office emerging as the second 'female-centric' Indian movie after Sridevi's English Vinglish to collect over one million USD during its theatrical run. Its exceptional performance established Anushka as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema.

Prabhas connect: The trailer of Bhaagamathie had created a buzz on social media with fans drawing parallels between Anushka's new avatar and the look sported by Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise. 'Darling' also made a special appearance in a 'Behind The Scenes' video that was released before the film's release.

Jayaram's Tollywood debut: The film marked Malayalam actor Jayaram's Tollywood debut, helping him add a new dimension to his career. The veteran delivered a sincere performance, proving his mettle. He subsequently acted alongside Allu Arjun in the Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Jayaram will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Radhe Shyam, starring mass hero Prabhas in the lead.

Gamechanger for G Ashok: Bhaagamathie proved to be a gamechanger for director G Ashok, who had previously wielded the microphone for Aakasa Ramanna and Nani's Pilla Zamindar. He is making his Bollywood debut with the film's Hindi remake and it remains to be seen whether Durgamati proves to be another Bhaagamathie for the fast-rising filmmaker

