60 years of a war epic

Dharmendra, one of the protagonists of the film recalled: “We shot without food and water supply for a number of days. Yet we were so enthused by Chetan saab’s dedication that we delivered our best performances. ‘Haqeeqat’ remains the most grounded film I ever acted in.” Sanjay Khan who played a cameo in the film told Showtime, “After the international screenings of the film, Chetan saab came back and informed me that my performance was well appreciated. He got me to actually break down to emote for the last scene. It was shot in a single take.”