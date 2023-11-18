75 years of ‘The Bicycle Thief’

De Sica’s ‘The Bicycle Thief’ is the story of Antonio Ricci (played by Lamberto Maggiorani, a non-professional actor) who stands in a queue every morning to get a job to support his family. One day he comes across a job that requires that the applicant have a bicycle. “I have one,” he says. But in reality, he doesn’t have one as it is pawned. His wife Maria (Lianella Carell) hands over the sheets of their bed for pawning to get the bicycle back. Ricci gets the job — he has to paste cinema posters on the walls. While on the job, his bicycle gets stolen. His son Bruno (Enzo Staiola) accompanies him in searching for it on the streets of Rome.