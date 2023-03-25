‘A classical singer should practise for six hours a day’

Legendary classical singer Pt Venkatesh Kumar from Ballari belongs to the Kirana and Gwalior gharana of Hindustani music. The stalwart vocalist mesmerises the audience with his renditions of khayals, vachanas and dasarapadagalu.

His impeccable range to sing in three musical octaves, profound knowledge of shruti and taal, booming and resonating voice and quick eloquent rendition of alaaps and swaras make him a standout artiste.

Songs such as Toredu jeevisabahude, Harikunida namma harikunida, Ondu baari smarane saalade, Kaliyugadali harinamava and Mantralaya nivasa in his album Smarane Salade have been a super hit. The 69-year-old Padma Shri awardee is also known for singing vachanas, like Guruvige tanuvannu, Akka kelavva, Pranate ide batti Ide, Ole hatti uridare and others.

In an interview with Showtime, the veteran singer spoke about the pegging challenges in the field of Hindustani classical music and what strikes the chord between a guru and a student.

How has Hindustani classical music evolved over the years?

God has always supported our traditional art form. An artiste will arise once in 12-20 years and enrich our music. Now, there are many mediums to promote classical music. Our singers are getting fame. However, this popularity can be dangerous if they neglect practice. If a singer sings well, it is his duty to practice more.

What is your advice to students of classical music?

A student should first find a good guru. The guru should be like his mother. The ‘shishya‘ should have the strength to follow his guru’s advice. A guru should feel that his student will make him proud through sadhana in music and his way of life. We practised for 16-18 hours a day. Considering today’s busy life, a student should practice for at least six hours a day.

Can you talk about your guru, Padma Bhushan Pt Puttaraja Gawai?

Guru has scripted my life. Though Pt Gawai was blind, he was a ‘trikala pandita’. He was a pioneer in Kannada, Sanskrit and Hindi. We struggle to learn 10-15 ragas perfectly in our lifetime but he excelled in many ragas of Hindustani and Carnatic music and played several instruments. He has written many bandishes (khayals) in the two ‘Gana Sudha’ volumes. He dedicated his life to teaching differently-abled students. He also set up a theatre company to raise funds for students.

Do you believe that a raga can cure diseases?

I have heard of this notion but have not experienced it. If a person suffering from a disease has an interest in music and listens to his favourite raga, he will automatically wake up. There are two types of singers: one sings to praise the audience and the other sings to seek God’s blessings. Those who sing for divinity will make an impact on other people’s lives. Tyagaraja, Purandaradasa, Panchakshari Gawai and Puttaraja Gavai had the power to cure any disease through music.

Should ragas be sung at a specific time?

The time theory of ragas framed by our elders is scientific. The swaras are composed in a raga accordingly. Singing ragas in the allotted time creates a greater impact on the listener. Though I had questioned this theory, I realised its relevance when I started singing ragas. However, some senior artistes opine that ragas can be sung according to an individual’s mood.

What are your favourite ragas?

I like morning ragas like Jaunpuri, Bhairav, Todi and Komal Rishabh Asavari. Shuddh Sarang, Brindavani Sarang, Bhimpalasi, Patdeep are my favorite afternoon ragas. Multani, Shree, Puriya Dhanashree, Shuddha Kalyan and Chhayanat, are some favorite evening ragas.

Why haven’t you composed and sung Kannada poems?

I have not got many occasions to sing poems. Having trained in classical music, I mostly sing ragas, vachanas, dasarapadas and thumris.

Do you listen to film music?

I like all the songs of singers P B Srinivas and Ghantasala. I grew up listening to legends like Pt Bhimsen Joshi, Basavaraj Rajguru, Mallikarjun Mansur and Kumara Gandharva.