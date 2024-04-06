A niche Indian actress is thrust into Hollywood's spotlight

But it was before she was seeing any success in India, even before the release of her first film there, that she auditioned for the role of Sita in "Monkey Man," she said. It took the team several years to get back to her -- she had assumed they had moved on and found someone else -- and when the call finally came, in 2019, Patel told her that he had decided that she would be perfect for the role from the moment he saw her audition.