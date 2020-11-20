'A Simple Murder' series review: Makes for a decent watch

Cast: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Priya Anand, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial and Yashpal Sharma

Platform: SonyLiv

Rating: 2.5/5

The eagerly-awaited web series A Simple Murder, which released on SonyLiv on Friday, is a decent attempt at storytelling that manages to satisfy the target audience. The black-comedy revolves around when a man, stuck in an unhappy marriage, finds himself in an unexpected situation following an unusual twist of fate.

The basic premise is engaging and has enough 'masala' to pack a punch. It, however, does not reach its potential as the execution is not as good as expected. A Simple Murder opens on a simple yet effective note, setting the stage for what is to follow. The reel tomfoolery remains mildly engaging throughout the duration of the series but fails to the zenith as the screenplay is not as eccentric as it needed to be. The story moves at its own pace in certain portions, making it difficult for fans to connect with the world of A Simple Murder.

The series, however, has merits as well. The scenes involving Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and his 'better half' Priya Anand hit the right notes due to the crackling chemistry between the stars. The 'Cappuccino Ki Qasam' dialogue is likely to click with the 'Gen Y' audience.

The sequences set at an ATM outlet manage to tickle the funnybone. Actor Sushant Singh's entry scene too is a highlight of A Simple Murder.

Some of the scenes use the 'mistaken identity' gimmick to keep fans hooked.

Coming to the performances. Zeeshan is quite good and ups his game when needed. Priya makes her presence felt despite being burdened with a slightly one-dimensional character.

Sushant emerges as the proverbial scene-stealer of A Simple Murder, giving a good account of his acting abilities. His desi swag is the USP of his performance.

Amit Sial is simply fabulous in a role that is quite different from the ones he has done in the past. The key 'action' scene involving the Jamtara actor and his lover might appeal to a section of the audience.

Yashpal Sharma is under-utilised. The supporting cast is decent.

The generic background score fails to add a new dimension to A Simple Murder. The editing is fair as the show does not really drag too much. The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.