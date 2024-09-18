A sneak peek: Saif Ali Khan’s intense training & combat regimen for 'Devara: Part 1'

In the eagerly awaited Devara: Part 1, Saif Ali Khan immerses himself in intense action and fierce combat as he portrays the film’s antagonist. Best known for his commitment to his craft, Saif has meticulously prepared for this physically challenging role.

To ensure authenticity in his role, Saif has undergone intensive workshops and training sessions, honing his skills in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), hand-to-hand combat, and street fighting.

These techniques were essential for Devara: Part 1, where he performs high-energy stunts and thrilling fight scenes, often clashing with co-star Junior NTR.

The demanding training saw Saif fully engage in combat sports to portray the intimidating antagonist credibly. His preparation included mastering numerous fighting techniques, ensuring every action on screen — a punch, kick, or block — was as authentic as possible. This thorough training sharpened Saif’s physical capabilities and allowed him to deeply connect with his character, enhancing the authenticity and intensity of his performance.