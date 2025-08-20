Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan to file nomination today

While a total of four sets of nominations need to be filed mandatorily, with each set to be signed by 20 proposers and 20 seconders, BJP lawmakers said more than that will be filed.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 23:38 IST
India NewsNDAVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us