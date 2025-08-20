NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan to file nomination today

<p>New Delhi: The NDA Vice-Presidential nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, will file his nomination on Wednesday.</p>.<p>While a total of four sets of nominations need to be filed mandatorily, with each set to be signed by 20 proposers and 20 seconders, BJP lawmakers said more than that will be filed.</p>.<p>Sources said one set will be signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first proposer. Similarly, three more will be filed, including one by BJP president JP Nadda. All the key NDA ally parties will also file at least one set of nominations, leaders said.</p>.PM Modi appeals for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as Vice President.<p>Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 MPs, and of a total strength of 245 members, the Rajya Sabha now has 233 MPs. While the BJP has 240 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 102 Rajya Sabha MPs, the combined strength of the NDA in the Lok Sabha is 293 and in the Rajya Sabha is 128. The total NDA strength in both the Houses is 421. </p>.<p>YSRCP has announced his support for the NDA candidate, and with their 11 MPs, they have brought the support for Radhakrishnan to 433.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the I.N.D.I.A parties have 235 Lok Sabha MPs and 77 Rajya Sabha MPs. Their combined strength is 312, and with the support of AAP’s 11 MPs, their combined strength stands at 325. Additionally, it remains unclear who the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s 3 MPs support.</p>