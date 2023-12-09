'Marichi' review: A taut, gripping police procedural

Marichi is the mind-born son of Brahma in Indian mythology.
The film is a crime suspense thriller. It investigates the murders of five doctors and the ability of a police officer (Vijay Raghavendra) in catching the assailant.
Director Siddhruv blends two tragic romantic stories, atrocities on women, abetment of suicide, psychological effects of emotional scars suffered during childhood and vengeance proportionately throughout the plot.
The pace in the narrative is evenly poised. Philosophical questions on perceptions of being right and wrong are thought-provoking. The absence of stunts helps the narrative focus more intensely on the investigation. The non-linear narrative used to introduce the characters’ background makes it gripping.
Poor lighting disturbs the visual mood. Subtitles don’t sync with the actual dialogues in some scenes. Editing is not very impressive.
Raghavendra delivers a calm performance. Yet again, Gopal Deshpande steals the show despite a limited screen time. Sonu Gowda, Abhi Das, and Spandana Somanna impress. Performance of the supporting cast is a big let down.
Judah Sandhy’s music elevates the mood.
Despite its flaws, this thriller evokes excitement.