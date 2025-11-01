<p>Mumbai: <em>Rangeela</em>, starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff, is set for a grand theatrical re-release on November 28, marking 30 glorious years since it first redefined Hindi cinema in 1995. </p><p><em>Rangeela</em> will be restored and theatrically re-released in India by Ultra Media, under their Ultra Rewind initiative.</p><p>Presented in a 4K HD restored version with immersive sound, the release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans and introduce its timeless appeal to new generations. </p>.Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol speak about DDLJ’s impact on its 30th anniversary.<p>This new restored version will offer a much higher resolution with improved sharpness, clarity and exceptional image quality. </p><p>Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, <em>Rangeela</em> remains celebrated for its refreshing storytelling, unforgettable music by A R Rahman, and its stylish portrayal of urban dreams and ambition. </p><p>Speaking about the film’s legacy, Ram Gopal Varma said, “<em>Rangeela</em> embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big, and its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable.”</p><p>Adding to the excitement, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media, added, “For many, <em>Rangeela</em> is a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Bollywood." </p><p>Ultra Rewind is the new initiative from Ultra Media Group. <em>Rangeela</em> theatrical re-release is the second project under this endeavour. </p><p>On July 8 this year, as a part of actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt’s centenary year celebration, Ultra had organised a retrospective of his golden classics. His well-known films like <em>Pyaasa, Sahib Biwi aur Ghulam, Kagaz Ke Phool, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55</em> and <em>Baaz</em> were released in 4K restored format in theatres. </p>