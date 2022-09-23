Aamir's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged

Ira, who has been dating Nupur for over two years now, took to Instagram to share the news

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 23 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 11:59 ist
Ira Khan with fiance Nupur Shikahre. Credit: Instagram/@khan.ira

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikahre.

Ira, who has been dating Nupur for over two years now, took to Instagram where she shared a video from a cycling event. In the clip, Ira is seen standing at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring.

Nupur asks Ira: "Will you marry me?", to which she happily responds "Yes!."

The two seal the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheer for the couple.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt, with whom he got separated in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid together.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aamir Khan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 