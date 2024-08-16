'Aattam' crew elated over national honour

Aattam bagged three honours at the National Awards. Mahesh Bhuvanend won the award for editing. The film also won the award for best screenplay.

Aattam is a chamber drama film based on the sexual harassment allegation raised by the lone woman member of a theatre group against a prominent male actor. The film already won many honours including the 2023 Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Zarin Shihab play the lead roles in the film.

Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009, which won the award for best Malayalam film, is also a low budget film with comparatively new faces like Lukman Avaran playing the lead roles. It was also the second movie of director Tharun Moorthy.

The film narrates how a youngster who had been dreaming of a visa to the Gulf was caught up in a legal tangle over a petty issue with a neighbour. The film also won the best female playback singer award for Bombay Jayashri.