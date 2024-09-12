Accio Potterheads! J K Rowling announces casting call for Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, and Ron Weasley for new HBO series

“Open casting call for children to play the roles of Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley in the upcoming HBO Original series adaptation of ‘Harry Potter’,” the poster shared by Rowling read.

For the series to match the characters in the books, children who are residents of the UK or Ireland aged between 9 and 11 have been called to audition.

It also clarified that the production is committed to inclusive and diverse casting as it called for qualified performers irrespective of their ethnicity, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity.

The post that was shared on September 11 has so far gained 4.8 million views and over 3.5K comments, one of them coming from the Tesla chief Elon Musk who replied: "Exciting!" with a lightening emoticon.

Meanwhile, netizens flooded the comment section with their hopes of a casting that matches the books. "Please find a genuine green-eyed Harry! wrote a user while another wrote: "I want to be an extra even if it means you need to turn me into a table or a rock".

Users also asked how much creative control would Rowling have in the making of the series as one commented: "Please tell us you have full creative control of your IP. They kinda of ruined Game of Thrones."

While the series is expected to be released in 2026, we say it is best to re-read the series till then to brush up on our wizarding skills before indulging ourselves into the world of magic and mysteries.