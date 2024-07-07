Achyuth Kumar joins Vamshi Krishna's 'Firefly'

"As an actor, I've always thrived on portraying characters that resonate with audiences. In Firefly, I take on the role of Mr. Murthy, a father whose bond with his son, Vamshi, is quite different from the typical parent-child dynamic. We're more like best friends. My on-screen wife, Mrs. Murthy, is played by the ever-versatile Sudharani," said Kumar.

"We've worked on several projects together before, but in Firefly, you'll see a completely different chemistry between us—more like 'Tom and Jerry.' While Vamshi and I share a playful bond, Mrs. Murthy brings order and discipline to the table. Despite his young age, Vamshi often finds himself mediating between us and is the balanced decision-maker of the family," concluded the 58-year-old star.