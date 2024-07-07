Achyuth Kumar joins Vamshi Krishna's 'Firefly'

“Firefly isn't just another family entertainment film; it's a unique experience. Young filmmaker Vamshi, making his debut as both actor and director, has brought together a powerhouse cast and crew to tell a story that's both heartwarming and relatable," shares Achyuth Kumar, who essays the role of a warm and friendly father in the film, Firefly.
"As an actor, I've always thrived on portraying characters that resonate with audiences. In Firefly, I take on the role of Mr. Murthy, a father whose bond with his son, Vamshi, is quite different from the typical parent-child dynamic. We're more like best friends. My on-screen wife, Mrs. Murthy, is played by the ever-versatile Sudharani," said Kumar.
"We've worked on several projects together before, but in Firefly, you'll see a completely different chemistry between us—more like 'Tom and Jerry.' While Vamshi and I share a playful bond, Mrs. Murthy brings order and discipline to the table. Despite his young age, Vamshi often finds himself mediating between us and is the balanced decision-maker of the family," concluded the 58-year-old star.
Backed by debutant producer Niveditha, daughter of Shivarajkumar, the movie is made under the banner Shri Muthu Cine Services. Niveditha is committed to nurturing fresh talent and creating thought-provoking content that aligns perfectly with the film's core message. Firefly is set to release in theaters this Diwali.
Published 07 July 2024, 09:15 IST